Arlington Partners LLC Invests $196,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.2 %

BBAR stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.