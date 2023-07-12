Arlington Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $710.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $673.23 and a 200 day moving average of $688.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.15.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

