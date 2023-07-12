Arlington Partners LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.