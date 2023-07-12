Arlington Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 4,961.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.