Arlington Partners LLC Buys 720 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 358.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

