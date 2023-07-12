Arlington Partners LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

