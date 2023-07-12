Arlington Partners LLC Buys 2,676 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 557.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.