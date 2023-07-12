Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GPN opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -230.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.