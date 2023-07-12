Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,786,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,388,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Specifically, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,192,877 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,734. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 951,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

