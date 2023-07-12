Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.99. 2,439,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,753,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.