Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Up 4%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.47. Approximately 127,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 960,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

