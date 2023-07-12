Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 787.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.