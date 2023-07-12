Arlington Partners LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 663.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

