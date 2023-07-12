Arlington Partners LLC Has $166,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 322.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

CVS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

