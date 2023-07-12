Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 699,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,670,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.