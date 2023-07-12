Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 254,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,172,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $648.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agenus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

