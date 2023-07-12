Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 2,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

