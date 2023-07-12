Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 4,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gravity by 856.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gravity by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
