UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.06. 869,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,897,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after buying an additional 2,248,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $310,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in UiPath by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

