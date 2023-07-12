Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 245,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,946,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

