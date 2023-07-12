RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 2.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 31,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 278,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RxSight Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

