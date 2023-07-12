WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 3.4% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 965,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,911,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

