BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 3.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 527,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,904,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

