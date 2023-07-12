Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 191,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,699,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

