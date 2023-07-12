Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 3.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.79. 404,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,784,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.