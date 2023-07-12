LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 19,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 183,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

LG Display Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

