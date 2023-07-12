MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 2.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $379.14 and last traded at $379.35. Approximately 203,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,783,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,821 shares of company stock worth $41,133,220. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

