GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 6.8%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. 106,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 156,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45.

GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.