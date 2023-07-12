Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.77

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 90329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Cimpress by 156.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

