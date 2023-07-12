Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.96

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.96 and last traded at $227.10, with a volume of 160317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,473. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

