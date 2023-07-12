Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.89

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 205508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

