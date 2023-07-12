Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.96

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 108139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.