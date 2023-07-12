Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.54

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 65574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crane Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

