Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.70

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.70 and last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 3553392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.20.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.