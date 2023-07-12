Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.09

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.09 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 458533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 106,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

