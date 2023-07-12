AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.13

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $173.61, with a volume of 187858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

