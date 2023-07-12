Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

