Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $73.95

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.95, but opened at $70.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,004 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

