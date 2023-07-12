NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $426.00

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $426.00 and last traded at $425.15, with a volume of 3011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 168.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile



NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

