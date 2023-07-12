ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.