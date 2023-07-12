Wells Fargo & Company Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

About DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

