Credit Suisse Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $120.00

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

