Credit Suisse Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $120.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05.
In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
