Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 582.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

