Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.78.

CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 740.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $7,348,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

