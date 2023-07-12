Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,300 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.83.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

