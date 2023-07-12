Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Shares of MCO opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.55 and its 200 day moving average is $310.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.