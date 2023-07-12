Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.