Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,563,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 306.5% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

