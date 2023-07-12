Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.