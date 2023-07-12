Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

